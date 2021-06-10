Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.650-0.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.520. The company issued revenue guidance of $300 million-320 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $274.10 million.
NASDAQ BRKS traded up $2.49 on Thursday, reaching $98.74. The stock had a trading volume of 12,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 873,477. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.73. Brooks Automation has a 12-month low of $38.16 and a 12-month high of $108.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $97.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a PE ratio of 77.00 and a beta of 1.97.
Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. Brooks Automation had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 9.22%. The company had revenue of $287.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Brooks Automation will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BRKS shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on Brooks Automation from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Brooks Automation from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brooks Automation from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Brooks Automation from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Brooks Automation from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brooks Automation currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $92.11.
In other news, Director Michael Rosenblatt sold 1,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $158,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $709,380. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.
Brooks Automation Company Profile
Brooks Automation, Inc provides manufacturing automation solutions for the semiconductor industry, and life science sample-based services and solutions for the life sciences market worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group, Brooks Life Sciences Services, and Brooks Life Sciences Products.
