Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.650-0.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.520. The company issued revenue guidance of $300 million-320 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $274.10 million.

NASDAQ BRKS traded up $2.49 on Thursday, reaching $98.74. The stock had a trading volume of 12,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 873,477. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.73. Brooks Automation has a 12-month low of $38.16 and a 12-month high of $108.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $97.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a PE ratio of 77.00 and a beta of 1.97.

Get Brooks Automation alerts:

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. Brooks Automation had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 9.22%. The company had revenue of $287.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Brooks Automation will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Brooks Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.75%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BRKS shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on Brooks Automation from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Brooks Automation from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brooks Automation from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Brooks Automation from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Brooks Automation from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brooks Automation currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $92.11.

In other news, Director Michael Rosenblatt sold 1,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $158,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $709,380. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Brooks Automation Company Profile

Brooks Automation, Inc provides manufacturing automation solutions for the semiconductor industry, and life science sample-based services and solutions for the life sciences market worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group, Brooks Life Sciences Services, and Brooks Life Sciences Products.

Featured Article: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Brooks Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brooks Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.