South State CORP. Raises Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

South State CORP. raised its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 68,240 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 3,052 shares during the period. South State CORP.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $7,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Chevron in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. PARK CIRCLE Co boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVX traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $108.29. The company had a trading volume of 745,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,569,466. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $105.20. The stock has a market cap of $208.79 billion, a PE ratio of -26.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.31. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $65.16 and a 52 week high of $113.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $32.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.82 billion. Chevron had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 8.15%. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.95%. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently -2,680.00%.

A number of research firms recently commented on CVX. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Chevron from $113.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. DZ Bank upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Chevron from $98.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Chevron from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Chevron currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.92.

In other news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total value of $565,139.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

