Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 222,568 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 13.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,443,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 222,568 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 1.2% of Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $219,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. South State CORP. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. South State CORP. now owns 156,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,837,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 10,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after acquiring an additional 3,143 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at about $817,000. Norinchukin Bank The raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 115,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,651,000 after buying an additional 1,417 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. 70.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of JPM stock traded down $1.45 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $161.49. 559,697 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,280,986. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $158.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $90.78 and a 12-month high of $167.44. The stock has a market cap of $488.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.21.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $1.40. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 31.15% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The firm had revenue of $32.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 13.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 40.54%.

JPM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $179.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Atlantic Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.79.

In related news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 19,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total value of $2,895,469.20. Also, EVP Marianne Lake sold 13,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total value of $1,968,792.30. Insiders have sold 61,130 shares of company stock worth $9,224,636 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

