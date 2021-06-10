Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $295 million-295 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $281.64 million.

Shares of CLAR traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $25.23. 1,639 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 168,425. Clarus has a 52 week low of $10.18 and a 52 week high of $26.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.79 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.33. The company has a market capitalization of $790.05 million, a P/E ratio of 75.38 and a beta of 0.85.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. Clarus had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 4.55%. Analysts forecast that Clarus will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. Clarus’s payout ratio is currently 18.87%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CLAR. Roth Capital raised their price objective on Clarus from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Clarus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on Clarus from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on Clarus from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.25.

In other news, Chairman Warren B. Kanders sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.62, for a total value of $440,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 3,730,131 shares in the company, valued at $65,724,908.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Warren B. Kanders sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.78, for a total value of $1,006,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 3,730,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,591,598.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 168,322 shares of company stock valued at $2,943,763. Company insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

About Clarus

Clarus Corporation focuses on the outdoor and consumer industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. The company develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focusing on the climb, ski, mountain, sport, and skincare markets.

