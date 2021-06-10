Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $44 billion-46 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $43.88 billion.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TSN. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Argus upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $82.71.

TSN traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $77.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,093,984. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $78.44. Tyson Foods has a 12 month low of $55.28 and a 12 month high of $81.79. The firm has a market cap of $28.09 billion, a PE ratio of 13.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.23. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 15.26%. The company had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. Tyson Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tyson Foods will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.56%.

In other Tyson Foods news, insider Shane Miller sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $385,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,934 shares in the company, valued at $995,918. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

