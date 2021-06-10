Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.83 EPS

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The textile maker reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.83, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $265.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.07 million. Oxford Industries had a negative net margin of 12.78% and a negative return on equity of 7.06%. The business’s revenue was up 65.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.12) EPS.

Oxford Industries stock traded up $8.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $106.50. The company had a trading volume of 6,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,242. Oxford Industries has a fifty-two week low of $37.89 and a fifty-two week high of $98.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.80 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $91.67.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is a positive change from Oxford Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -81.77%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on OXM shares. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Oxford Industries from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Oxford Industries from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oxford Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Oxford Industries from $103.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Oxford Industries from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Oxford Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.80.

In other Oxford Industries news, EVP Thomas E. Campbell sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.25, for a total value of $426,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,388 shares in the company, valued at $3,528,327. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

