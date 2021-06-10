Arweave (AR) Trading 4.8% Lower Over Last Week

Arweave (CURRENCY:AR) traded down 6.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 10th. Arweave has a market capitalization of $564.49 million and $26.76 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Arweave has traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar. One Arweave coin can currently be bought for about $16.90 or 0.00046693 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Arweave alerts:

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.88 or 0.00041100 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002763 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000026 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000410 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000178 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Arweave Profile

Arweave is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 30th, 2017. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. The official website for Arweave is www.arweave.org . Arweave’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here . Arweave’s official message board is medium.com/@arweave

According to CryptoCompare, “Arweave is a new type of storage that backs data with sustainable and perpetual endowments, allowing users and developers to truly store data forever – for the very first time. As a collectively owned hard drive that never forgets, Arweave allows users to remember and preserve valuable information, apps, and history indefinitely. By preserving history, it prevents others from rewriting it. “

Buying and Selling Arweave

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arweave directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arweave should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Arweave using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “ARUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Arweave Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arweave and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.