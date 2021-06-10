Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.27 Billion

Equities analysts expect Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) to report sales of $3.27 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Nordstrom’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.57 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.11 billion. Nordstrom reported sales of $1.86 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 75.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Nordstrom will report full year sales of $13.73 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $13.52 billion to $14.19 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $14.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.00 billion to $14.78 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Nordstrom.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. Nordstrom had a negative return on equity of 128.87% and a negative net margin of 2.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 44.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($2.23) earnings per share.

Several research firms recently commented on JWN. Gordon Haskett raised Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Nordstrom from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Nordstrom from $44.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Nordstrom in a research report on Friday, March 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Nordstrom from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Nordstrom has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.33.

Nordstrom stock traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $34.31. 55,882 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,029,136. The company has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.36, a PEG ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 2.43. Nordstrom has a fifty-two week low of $11.72 and a fifty-two week high of $46.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.15, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

In related news, COO Ken Worzel sold 13,762 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.20, for a total value of $566,994.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 144,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,964,853.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael W. Maher sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 35,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,405,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,361 shares of company stock worth $2,088,609. Company insiders own 5.55% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of JWN. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Nordstrom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in Nordstrom during the fourth quarter worth $229,000. Zeit Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Nordstrom during the fourth quarter worth $78,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in Nordstrom by 94.5% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 25,390 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $792,000 after acquiring an additional 12,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Nordstrom by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 70,689 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,206,000 after acquiring an additional 16,530 shares during the last quarter. 53.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nordstrom

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com, and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.

