$1.33 EPS Expected for National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) to post $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for National Health Investors’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.28 and the highest is $1.38. National Health Investors posted earnings of $1.46 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that National Health Investors will report full-year earnings of $5.30 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.15 to $5.54. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $5.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.29 to $5.98. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for National Health Investors.

Get National Health Investors alerts:

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $80.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.88 million. National Health Investors had a net margin of 48.23% and a return on equity of 10.47%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.37 EPS.

A number of analysts recently commented on NHI shares. Capital One Financial cut National Health Investors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on National Health Investors from $69.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on National Health Investors from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Truist boosted their price target on National Health Investors from $69.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised National Health Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. National Health Investors presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.33.

National Health Investors stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $67.43. 3,295 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 309,300. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 18.91 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 21.67, a current ratio of 21.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. National Health Investors has a 12-month low of $53.70 and a 12-month high of $78.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.53.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.75%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of National Health Investors in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of National Health Investors in the first quarter worth about $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Health Investors in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Health Investors in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new stake in shares of National Health Investors in the first quarter worth about $83,000. 63.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About National Health Investors

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

Featured Article: Stock Symbol

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on National Health Investors (NHI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for National Health Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Health Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.