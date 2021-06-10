Brokerages Expect Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) to Announce $1.69 EPS

Analysts expect Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.69 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Monolithic Power Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.67 to $1.72. Monolithic Power Systems posted earnings per share of $1.08 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 56.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems will report full year earnings of $6.60 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.43 to $6.82. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $7.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.25 to $8.34. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Monolithic Power Systems.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $254.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.43 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 18.23% and a net margin of 18.65%. Monolithic Power Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share.

MPWR has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Monolithic Power Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $381.90.

Monolithic Power Systems stock traded up $3.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $343.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 499,731. The firm has a market cap of $15.72 billion, a PE ratio of 92.78, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $350.66. Monolithic Power Systems has a 52 week low of $208.54 and a 52 week high of $406.75.

In other news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 6,723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.82, for a total transaction of $2,096,365.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,011,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $315,452,703. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Deming Xiao sold 4,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.78, for a total value of $1,570,377.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 324,542 shares in the company, valued at $118,386,430.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 109,373 shares of company stock worth $37,189,369 over the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MPWR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 97.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,837,795 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $673,056,000 after purchasing an additional 905,612 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,314,697 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,312,630,000 after purchasing an additional 737,757 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $147,100,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 108.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 572,481 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $209,660,000 after acquiring an additional 298,238 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 75.6% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 650,004 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $229,579,000 after acquiring an additional 279,897 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

