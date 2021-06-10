Insight Wealth Strategies LLC Buys 2,914 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 18.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,499 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,914 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up 0.5% of Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,917,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 77,974,988 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $17,039,976,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064,562 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Visa by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,793,518 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $8,922,767,000 after buying an additional 6,857,457 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 2.9% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 22,860,315 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,840,215,000 after buying an additional 639,826 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Visa by 0.3% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,734,565 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,966,669,000 after buying an additional 65,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at $3,305,348,000. 81.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Visa from $233.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist raised their target price on Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Visa from $258.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Visa from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Visa from $245.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Twenty-four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Visa currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.46.

Shares of Visa stock traded up $1.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $233.36. 140,789 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,664,203. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $179.23 and a 1-year high of $237.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The company has a market capitalization of $454.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $226.72.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. Visa had a return on equity of 33.86% and a net margin of 49.93%. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.40%.

In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.87, for a total value of $2,394,060.78. Following the sale, the president now owns 11,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,394,060.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 3,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.37, for a total value of $871,489.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,273,896.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 118,611 shares of company stock worth $26,847,669 in the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

