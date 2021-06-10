Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Bought by Insight Wealth Strategies LLC

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 106.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,185 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,756 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Weil Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 15,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,578,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 14,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,433,000 after buying an additional 2,486 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter valued at about $860,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Linscomb & Williams Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 83,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,727,000 after buying an additional 1,827 shares during the period. 66.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on JNJ. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, May 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.45.

Shares of JNJ stock traded up $1.60 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $167.19. 157,184 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,817,041. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $133.65 and a 12 month high of $173.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $440.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 17.95% and a return on equity of 34.62%. The company had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.30 EPS. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 52.80%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

