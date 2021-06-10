Gables Capital Management Inc. Has $1.33 Million Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Gables Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,473 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Gables Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,599,745 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $20,058,523,000 after purchasing an additional 236,932 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,229,817 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,098,423,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132,996 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter worth about $2,621,726,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,064,772 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,686,969,000 after purchasing an additional 384,327 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in PayPal by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,814,891 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,298,647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362,423 shares during the period. 79.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PYPL stock traded up $4.99 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $268.59. The stock had a trading volume of 318,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,419,433. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $151.89 and a 52 week high of $309.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $315.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $258.22.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.21. PayPal had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 20.21%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 1,800 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.70, for a total transaction of $460,260.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,029,235.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.11, for a total transaction of $2,631,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 273,854 shares in the company, valued at $72,053,725.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,042 shares of company stock worth $12,695,319 over the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PYPL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $263.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of PayPal from $291.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of PayPal from $329.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of PayPal from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of PayPal from $296.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PayPal presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $284.80.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

