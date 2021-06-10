Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) will report earnings per share of ($0.10) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Avalara’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.09) and the lowest is ($0.14). Avalara reported earnings of $0.04 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 350%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avalara will report full-year earnings of ($0.25) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.33) to ($0.23). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.08) to $0.06. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Avalara.

Get Avalara alerts:

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.20. Avalara had a negative net margin of 11.77% and a negative return on equity of 5.43%. The company had revenue of $153.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Avalara’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of Avalara from $205.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avalara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Avalara from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Avalara from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Avalara from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.31.

Shares of Avalara stock traded up $4.68 during trading on Thursday, hitting $135.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 812,289. Avalara has a 52 week low of $99.03 and a 52 week high of $185.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.61 billion, a PE ratio of -177.45 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $135.18.

In related news, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.86, for a total value of $4,225,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 634,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,371,444.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ross Tennenbaum sold 1,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.56, for a total transaction of $195,224.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 65,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,110,849.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 84,429 shares of company stock worth $11,178,407 in the last 90 days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in Avalara by 128.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 404,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,575,000 after buying an additional 227,359 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Avalara in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,424,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Avalara in the 4th quarter valued at about $250,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Avalara in the 4th quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Avalara in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Avalara Company Profile

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

See Also: What is a portfolio manager?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Avalara (AVLR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Avalara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.