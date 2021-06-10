Zacks: Brokerages Expect Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.70 Billion

Analysts expect Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) to report $1.70 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Analog Devices’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.70 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.73 billion. Analog Devices posted sales of $1.46 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Analog Devices will report full-year sales of $6.66 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.60 billion to $6.72 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $7.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.73 billion to $7.23 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Analog Devices.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.09. Analog Devices had a net margin of 25.16% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Securities decreased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $183.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Analog Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.00.

In related news, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 14,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.60, for a total transaction of $2,250,512.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,377,486. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 6,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.18, for a total transaction of $1,114,965.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,912 shares in the company, valued at $3,619,424.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 67,936 shares of company stock worth $10,780,627. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Analog Devices in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Analog Devices in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Analog Devices in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Analog Devices in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Analog Devices in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 96.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADI traded up $1.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $167.41. 140,216 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,199,583. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $158.25. The firm has a market cap of $61.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.25. Analog Devices has a fifty-two week low of $110.47 and a fifty-two week high of $166.91.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 56.21%.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

