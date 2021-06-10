The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $259 million-262 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $253.92 million.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTD traded up $2.96 on Thursday, reaching $588.26. 85,310 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 939,753. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $630.15. The Trade Desk has a fifty-two week low of $343.04 and a fifty-two week high of $972.80. The company has a market cap of $27.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 2.47.

The Trade Desk shares are going to split on the morning of Thursday, June 17th. The 10-1 split was announced on Monday, May 10th. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Wednesday, June 16th.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $1.07. The Trade Desk had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 25.57%. The firm had revenue of $219.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. The Trade Desk’s quarterly revenue was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Trade Desk will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TTD. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on The Trade Desk from $730.00 to $400.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. KeyCorp cut their target price on The Trade Desk from $851.00 to $740.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of The Trade Desk from $700.00 to $650.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of The Trade Desk from $800.00 to $880.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of The Trade Desk in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They set an outperform rating and a $770.00 target price for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Trade Desk presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $749.14.

In related news, CMO Susan Vobejda sold 14,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $577.50, for a total value of $8,396,272.50. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 29,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,748,077.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO David Randall Pickles sold 1,649 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $764.30, for a total transaction of $1,260,330.70. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 47,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,377,622.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 120,729 shares of company stock valued at $83,940,451. 10.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, in-app, native and social, and on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

