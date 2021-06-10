Analysts Anticipate Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.33 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) will report sales of $1.33 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Lululemon Athletica’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.35 billion and the lowest is $1.31 billion. Lululemon Athletica posted sales of $902.94 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 47.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, September 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica will report full year sales of $5.88 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.62 billion to $6.04 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $6.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.46 billion to $7.24 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Lululemon Athletica.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 31.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 88.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $409.00 to $389.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $425.00 to $395.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $390.00 to $401.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $394.00 to $377.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Tuesday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Lululemon Athletica presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $383.61.

NASDAQ:LULU traded up $2.27 on Friday, hitting $329.49. The stock had a trading volume of 37,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,340,802. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $322.10. Lululemon Athletica has a 1 year low of $269.28 and a 1 year high of $399.90. The firm has a market cap of $42.95 billion, a PE ratio of 60.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.34.

In related news, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt acquired 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $330.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,584,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 90,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,750,820. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $1,005,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 36,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,217,115. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 1st quarter worth $394,000. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 1st quarter worth $159,000. Columbia Asset Management raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 11,624 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,565,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 63,971 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $19,620,000 after purchasing an additional 2,318 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 1st quarter worth $258,000. Institutional investors own 80.53% of the company’s stock.

About Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

