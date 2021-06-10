Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Acquired by Oak Ridge Investments LLC

Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,637 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up about 1.1% of Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $11,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,290,758,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,118,275 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,110,200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,181,047 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,265,443 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,236,387,000 after purchasing an additional 965,165 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 54.2% during the 4th quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,719,397 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $970,662,000 after purchasing an additional 955,826 shares during the period. Finally, Ownership Capital B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,769,440 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $161,426,000 after purchasing an additional 482,250 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.00% of the company’s stock.

In other Mastercard news, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 2,841 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.47, for a total value of $1,095,120.27. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,321 shares in the company, valued at $2,436,555.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 1,374 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $508,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,826,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,015 shares of company stock worth $17,405,702 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MA traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $363.56. 58,232 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,925,180. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $281.20 and a 12 month high of $401.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The company has a market cap of $360.31 billion, a PE ratio of 55.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $372.06.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.19. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.38% and a return on equity of 100.68%. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 7.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on Mastercard from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Sunday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mastercard from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $358.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Mastercard from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $402.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $391.48.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

