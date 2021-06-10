Financial Insights Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Financial Insights Inc. trimmed its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,809 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 629 shares during the quarter. Financial Insights Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,019,873,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 492,116,917 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,896,379,000 after buying an additional 6,548,263 shares during the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 49,780.4% during the 1st quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,912,719 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $143,886,000 after buying an additional 4,902,870 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in AT&T by 209.4% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 6,350,811 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $192,239,000 after purchasing an additional 4,298,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in AT&T by 297.5% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,367,698 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $162,480,000 after purchasing an additional 4,017,363 shares during the last quarter. 50.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Pascal Desroches purchased 3,056 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.06 per share, with a total value of $88,807.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 173,871 shares in the company, valued at $5,052,691.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John T. Stankey purchased 34,614 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.81 per share, with a total value of $997,229.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of AT&T stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $29.18. 318,217 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,570,445. The company has a market cap of $208.35 billion, a PE ratio of -83.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.47. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.35 and a 12-month high of $33.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $43.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.69 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a positive return on equity of 12.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.13%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.41%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on T shares. CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. UBS Group upgraded shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 24th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.75.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

