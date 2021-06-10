DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $240.84 Million

Brokerages expect that DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) will post $240.84 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for DraftKings’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $252.00 million and the lowest is $226.29 million. DraftKings posted sales of $70.93 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 239.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DraftKings will report full year sales of $1.13 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.15 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.43 billion to $1.73 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for DraftKings.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $312.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.34 million. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 133.84% and a negative return on equity of 49.11%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DKNG. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of DraftKings from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Cannonball Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price (up previously from $73.00) on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Cowen raised shares of DraftKings from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $58.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. DraftKings currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.45.

Shares of DKNG stock traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $53.79. 334,438 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,625,383. The stock has a market cap of $21.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.56 and a beta of 1.95. DraftKings has a 1 year low of $27.54 and a 1 year high of $74.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a current ratio of 5.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $53.51.

In other DraftKings news, CFO Jason Park sold 53,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.18, for a total value of $2,410,353.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 341,892 shares in the company, valued at $15,446,680.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jason Robins sold 333,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.08, for a total value of $14,693,318.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,165,734 shares in the company, valued at $227,705,554.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,154,963 shares of company stock worth $55,521,269 over the last 90 days. 62.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DKNG. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in DraftKings in the fourth quarter valued at $90,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in DraftKings in the fourth quarter valued at $1,967,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in DraftKings in the fourth quarter valued at $2,273,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in DraftKings by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 19,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after buying an additional 3,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in DraftKings by 78.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 46,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after buying an additional 20,240 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.39% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

