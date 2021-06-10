Endor Protocol (EDR) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $348,579.00

Endor Protocol (CURRENCY:EDR) traded up 17.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 10th. During the last seven days, Endor Protocol has traded down 22.6% against the dollar. One Endor Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.0279 or 0.00000076 BTC on major exchanges. Endor Protocol has a total market capitalization of $41.00 million and $348,579.00 worth of Endor Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $168.70 or 0.00459827 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000785 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003786 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00020060 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001530 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Stakenet (XSN) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000649 BTC.

About Endor Protocol

EDR is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Endor Protocol’s total supply is 1,469,045,298 coins. Endor Protocol’s official Twitter account is @edinarworldwide and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Endor Protocol is /r/EndorCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Endor Protocol’s official website is www.endor.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2015, EDC Blockchain is a global multi-currency platform with a built-in constructor of coins. All EDC holders are merged into master nodes, which are a certain kind of fund in which users donate their coins, thereby allowing the node to mine EDC. Based on a hybrid LPoS mining algorithm and using Bitshares 2.0 Graphene protocol, EDC provides network security when implementing important functions, such as instant confirmation of transactions, as well as ensuring network voting. The last EDC coin will be produced on January 1st, 2040. The EDC community exceeds 1 million users, while the cryptocurrency is used by people living in 57 countries throughout the world. EDC is actively developing in the Southeast Asia, Latin American and European markets. “

Buying and Selling Endor Protocol

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Endor Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Endor Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Endor Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

