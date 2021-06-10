Switch (NYSE:SWCH) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $543 million-555 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $547.05 million.

SWCH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on Switch from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Switch in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Switch from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Switch from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Switch from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Switch has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $21.44.

SWCH stock traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $21.30. 79,053 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,346,610. Switch has a 52-week low of $13.38 and a 52-week high of $21.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.42. The firm has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.80 and a beta of 0.72.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $130.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.10 million. Switch had a return on equity of 4.80% and a net margin of 5.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Switch will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Switch’s dividend payout ratio is 95.24%.

In other Switch news, major shareholder Stella Roy sold 171,990 shares of Switch stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.39, for a total transaction of $3,334,886.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,985,729.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Teresa A. Borden sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.91, for a total value of $1,045,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 637,855 shares in the company, valued at $13,337,548.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 901,193 shares of company stock worth $17,205,651. Insiders own 30.52% of the company’s stock.

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services in the United States. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada, Michigan, and Georgia. The company serves technology and digital media companies, financial institutions, government agencies, and network and telecommunications providers, as well as cloud, IT, and software providers.

