Brokerages Expect PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) to Announce $1.38 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) will report earnings per share of $1.38 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for PACCAR’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.44 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.34. PACCAR reported earnings per share of $0.43 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 220.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 20th.

On average, analysts expect that PACCAR will report full-year earnings of $5.79 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.50 to $6.30. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $6.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.10 to $7.33. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover PACCAR.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.45 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 7.26%. PACCAR’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.03 EPS.

PCAR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on PACCAR from $111.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on PACCAR from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on PACCAR from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on PACCAR from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on PACCAR from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.71.

NASDAQ PCAR traded down $0.85 during trading on Thursday, reaching $91.74. 37,131 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,861,773. PACCAR has a fifty-two week low of $70.89 and a fifty-two week high of $103.19. The company has a market capitalization of $31.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.70, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $92.70.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. This is a boost from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. PACCAR’s payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

In other news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 4,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.06, for a total transaction of $448,666.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,460 shares in the company, valued at $4,934,387.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in PACCAR in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in PACCAR in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in PACCAR in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in PACCAR in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in PACCAR by 82.2% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 63.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

