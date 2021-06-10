Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.07 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) to announce $3.07 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.05 billion to $3.10 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum posted sales of $2.02 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 52%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Reliance Steel & Aluminum will report full year sales of $11.20 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.12 billion to $11.27 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $10.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.54 billion to $10.75 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Reliance Steel & Aluminum.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.52 by $0.58. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

RS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $136.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $135.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.33.

In other news, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.71, for a total value of $783,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 107,467 shares in the company, valued at $16,841,153.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,494,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $989,033,000 after acquiring an additional 811,035 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 8.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,601,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $243,861,000 after acquiring an additional 117,984 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 2.2% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,546,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $235,484,000 after acquiring an additional 33,462 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,427,116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $170,897,000 after purchasing an additional 10,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,196,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $182,161,000 after purchasing an additional 132,585 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.31% of the company’s stock.

RS traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $173.18. 12,967 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 391,971. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $163.95. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a fifty-two week low of $89.38 and a fifty-two week high of $181.21. The firm has a market cap of $11.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.48, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 4.35 and a quick ratio of 2.56.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.6875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s payout ratio is 35.67%.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

