Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.210-0.230 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.230. The company issued revenue guidance of $690 million-698 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $735.04 million.Rackspace Technology also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.950-1.050 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RXT. Raymond James raised Rackspace Technology from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. William Blair assumed coverage on Rackspace Technology in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rackspace Technology from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $27.95.

Shares of RXT stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $20.88. The company had a trading volume of 26,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,917,723. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.82. The firm has a market cap of $4.34 billion and a P/E ratio of -15.28. Rackspace Technology has a 12-month low of $15.25 and a 12-month high of $26.43.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $725.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $724.67 million. Rackspace Technology had a positive return on equity of 14.18% and a negative net margin of 9.41%. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Rackspace Technology will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Rackspace Technology news, COO Subroto Mukerji acquired 3,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.95 per share, for a total transaction of $75,231.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 95,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,813,818.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Tolga Tarhan sold 30,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total value of $559,752.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 76,578 shares in the company, valued at $1,396,016.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought 14,798 shares of company stock valued at $274,954 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

