Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Acquired by Insight Wealth Strategies LLC

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 100.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,736 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,898 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth about $2,250,767,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 24,251,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,983,811,000 after purchasing an additional 4,112,158 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,569,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,846,174,000 after purchasing an additional 3,221,509 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,956,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,550,617,000 after purchasing an additional 139,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,822,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,060,000 after purchasing an additional 2,428,079 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 19,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total transaction of $1,513,455.68. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

MRK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Truist Securities cut their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $96.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Merck & Co., Inc. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.11.

Shares of MRK traded up $2.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $76.28. 573,719 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,873,897. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.86. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.71 and a 52-week high of $87.80. The company has a market cap of $193.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.40.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.23). Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 54.15% and a net margin of 14.64%. The business had revenue of $12.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.42%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.77%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as vaccine products.

