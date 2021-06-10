PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. lowered its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 755,651 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 38,673 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.06% of PayPal worth $183,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,599,745 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $20,058,523,000 after acquiring an additional 236,932 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,229,817 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,098,423,000 after buying an additional 2,132,996 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,621,726,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in PayPal by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,064,772 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,686,969,000 after buying an additional 384,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in PayPal by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,814,891 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,298,647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362,423 shares during the period. 79.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL traded up $2.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $265.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 169,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,419,433. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $151.89 and a fifty-two week high of $309.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $312.16 billion, a PE ratio of 60.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $258.22.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.21. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.21% and a net margin of 22.80%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. Analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PayPal news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 14,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total transaction of $3,687,538.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,762,124.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.33, for a total transaction of $1,081,320.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,200,608.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,042 shares of company stock worth $12,695,319. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PYPL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna increased their price target on PayPal from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of PayPal from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of PayPal from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on PayPal from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. PayPal has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $284.80.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

