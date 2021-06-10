Norinchukin Bank The Sells 950 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Norinchukin Bank The decreased its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 226,577 shares of the company’s stock after selling 950 shares during the quarter. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $30,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PG. Emerson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. 62.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $405,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 308,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,656,005. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 12,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.99, for a total transaction of $1,748,057.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,004,055.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,219,280 shares of company stock valued at $299,094,832 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

PG stock traded up $1.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $135.96. 248,555 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,578,720. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $332.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.66. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $113.76 and a 1-year high of $146.92.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.97% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This is an increase from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.97%.

PG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup downgraded shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price (down from $165.00) on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.93.

The Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

