Sumokoin (SUMO) Reaches Market Cap of $2.96 Million

Sumokoin (CURRENCY:SUMO) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 10th. Sumokoin has a total market capitalization of $2.96 million and approximately $66,793.00 worth of Sumokoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Sumokoin has traded 8.8% lower against the US dollar. One Sumokoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000293 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $261.75 or 0.00716264 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 33.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002836 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000412 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001326 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000376 BTC.

PluraCoin (PLURA) traded 56.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Sumokoin Coin Profile

Sumokoin (SUMO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 18th, 2017. Sumokoin’s total supply is 34,270,024 coins and its circulating supply is 27,570,024 coins. The Reddit community for Sumokoin is /r/sumokoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sumokoin’s official Twitter account is @Sumokoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Sumokoin is www.sumokoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Sumokoin is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency forked from Monero. It is a privacy-driven cryptocurrency in which Ring Confidential Transactions (RingCT) are eliminated and the minimum transaction mixins is set to 12, thus providing a truely fungible cryptocurrency. “

Buying and Selling Sumokoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sumokoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sumokoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sumokoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

