Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $166.18 Million

Analysts expect Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) to announce $166.18 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Bank of Hawaii’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $167.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $164.66 million. Bank of Hawaii posted sales of $177.96 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 6.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Bank of Hawaii will report full-year sales of $668.50 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $661.80 million to $675.20 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $682.19 million, with estimates ranging from $678.07 million to $686.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Bank of Hawaii.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $163.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.52 million. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 25.16% and a return on equity of 13.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bank of Hawaii from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of Bank of Hawaii stock traded down $0.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $88.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,485. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $90.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.79, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.27. Bank of Hawaii has a 52 week low of $48.77 and a 52 week high of $99.10.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Bank of Hawaii’s payout ratio is 69.43%.

In other Bank of Hawaii news, insider Mary E. Sellers sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.71, for a total transaction of $443,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 100,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,957,226.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,216,350 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $323,058,000 after acquiring an additional 165,430 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 12.5% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,811,072 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $250,526,000 after acquiring an additional 312,013 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 39.8% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,414,879 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $216,109,000 after acquiring an additional 687,337 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,214,797 shares of the bank’s stock worth $108,712,000 after buying an additional 34,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 828,347 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,468,000 after buying an additional 137,208 shares in the last quarter. 74.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, personal lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, and trust services to individuals and families, and high-net-worth individuals; investment management and institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offering equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

