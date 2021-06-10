UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $10.08 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) will report sales of $10.08 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for UroGen Pharma’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $8.00 million and the highest is $11.90 million. UroGen Pharma reported sales of $370,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2,624.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that UroGen Pharma will report full year sales of $47.83 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $34.70 million to $55.50 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $103.29 million, with estimates ranging from $67.30 million to $135.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow UroGen Pharma.

UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.26) by $0.09. UroGen Pharma had a negative net margin of 604.78% and a negative return on equity of 106.99%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on URGN shares. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on UroGen Pharma from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded UroGen Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

In related news, CFO Molly Henderson bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.85 per share, with a total value of $39,625.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,625. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Annandale Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UroGen Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,554,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in UroGen Pharma by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,529,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,561,000 after acquiring an additional 43,890 shares during the period. Bender Robert & Associates bought a new position in UroGen Pharma during the 1st quarter worth $606,000. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in UroGen Pharma by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 31,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 8,780 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in UroGen Pharma by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 34,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 5,653 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ URGN traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.26. 6,493 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 175,757. UroGen Pharma has a 52 week low of $14.66 and a 52 week high of $30.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $360.68 million, a P/E ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 1.21.

About UroGen Pharma

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization novel solutions for specialty cancers and urologic diseases. It offers RTGel, a polymeric biocompatible and reverse thermal gelation hydrogel to improve therapeutic profiles of existing drugs; and Jelmyto for pyelocalyceal solution.

