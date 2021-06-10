Linscomb & Williams Inc. Buys 99,686 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Linscomb & Williams Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,666,834 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 99,686 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up approximately 9.8% of Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $180,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. now owns 110,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,429,000 after acquiring an additional 34,891 shares in the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 116,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,726,000 after acquiring an additional 20,362 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,669,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,873,000 after acquiring an additional 725,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SigFig Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 300,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,712,000 after purchasing an additional 36,427 shares during the last quarter.

VEA stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $53.10. 70,589 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,296,564. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $37.79 and a 12-month high of $53.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.38.

