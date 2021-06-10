Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Sold by South State CORP.

South State CORP. lowered its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 3.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 37,904 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,183 shares during the quarter. South State CORP.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $4,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FISV. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. 91.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Fiserv from $139.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Fiserv from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.18.

FISV traded down $1.71 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $109.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 277,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,625,590. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.71. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.15 and a 52-week high of $127.34.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. Fiserv had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 5.86%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 23,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.70, for a total transaction of $2,707,100,000.00. Also, insider Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.94, for a total value of $2,498,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 234,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,330,414.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; and Clover POS, a cloud-based point-of-sale solution.

See Also: When is a capital gain realized?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.