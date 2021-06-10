Gabalex Capital Management LLC Has $3.79 Million Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Gabalex Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 14.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 10,541 shares during the quarter. Bristol-Myers Squibb accounts for approximately 1.9% of Gabalex Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Gabalex Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $3,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMY. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 9,662.9% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 11,982 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 5,815 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the period. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Parsec Financial Management Inc. increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 50.2% during the 4th quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 7,388 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 2,468 shares during the period. 71.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BMY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Truist Securities upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist Financial upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.36.

NYSE BMY traded up $2.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $67.52. The company had a trading volume of 421,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,755,246. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $54.07 and a 52 week high of $67.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $64.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $150.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.64.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.08). Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 33.76% and a negative net margin of 14.53%. The company had revenue of $11.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total transaction of $1,555,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 528,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,902,556. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Adam Dubow sold 3,119 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.21, for a total value of $200,270.99. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,042,963.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 74,783 shares of company stock valued at $4,770,493. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. Its products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor indicated for the reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

