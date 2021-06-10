Summitry LLC Boosts Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Summitry LLC raised its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,417 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 831 shares during the quarter. Summitry LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $3,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in McDonald’s by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,462,592 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $11,534,826,000 after purchasing an additional 714,829 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in McDonald’s by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,281,673 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,777,081,000 after purchasing an additional 54,685 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,616,206,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in McDonald’s by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 6,032,349 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,294,422,000 after purchasing an additional 283,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in McDonald’s by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,762,077 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,236,427,000 after purchasing an additional 401,671 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MCD traded up $2.31 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $233.78. The company had a trading volume of 60,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,974,476. The firm has a market cap of $174.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $232.35. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $178.88 and a 12-month high of $238.18.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 59.01% and a net margin of 26.31%. McDonald’s’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.29%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MCD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $244.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Wedbush upped their target price on McDonald’s from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on McDonald’s from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Atlantic Securities started coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $237.00 target price on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.80.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

