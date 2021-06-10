Hong Kong Television Network (OTCMKTS:HKTVY) vs. Orbsat (OTCMKTS:OSAT) Head to Head Analysis

Hong Kong Television Network (OTCMKTS:HKTVY) and Orbsat (OTCMKTS:OSAT) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Hong Kong Television Network alerts:

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Hong Kong Television Network and Orbsat, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hong Kong Television Network 0 0 1 0 3.00 Orbsat 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Hong Kong Television Network and Orbsat’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hong Kong Television Network N/A N/A N/A Orbsat -57.74% -524.89% -123.38%

Volatility & Risk

Hong Kong Television Network has a beta of 0.53, meaning that its share price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Orbsat has a beta of 2.26, meaning that its share price is 126% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Hong Kong Television Network and Orbsat’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hong Kong Television Network $371.04 million 3.05 $23.66 million N/A N/A Orbsat $5.69 million 1.09 -$2.76 million N/A N/A

Hong Kong Television Network has higher revenue and earnings than Orbsat.

Summary

Hong Kong Television Network beats Orbsat on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Hong Kong Television Network Company Profile

Hong Kong Television Network Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the multimedia business in Hong Kong. The company is involved in the multimedia production, content distribution, and other multimedia related activities; and operation of e-shopping mall, providing a Â’one-stop shop' platform, including online shopping and delivery services. It also engages in the property investment and trading activities; and provision of marketing and advertising management, and artistes' management and agency services. The company was formerly known as City Telecom (H.K.) Limited and changed its name to Hong Kong Television Network Limited in January 2013. Hong Kong Television Network Limited was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Tseung Kwan O, Hong Kong.

Orbsat Company Profile

Orbsat Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile satellite services (MSS) solutions for satellite-enabled voice, data, personnel and asset tracking, machine-to-machine, and Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity services in the United States and internationally. Its solutions include satellite communications, IoT tracking, and Internet, as well as emergency locator beacons. The company also provides tracking and monitoring solutions using automatic identification system, 2G-5G, push-to-talk, and two-way radio technology; and sells MSS related equipment. In addition, it operates GTCTrack, a subscription-based mapping and tracking portal that provides cloud-based data visualization and management platform that allow managers to track, command, and control assets in near-real-time; and a short-term rental service for customers to use equipment for a limited time period. The company provides its solutions for businesses, governments, military, humanitarian organizations, and individual users to communicate, connect to internet, track and monitor remote assets and lone workers, or request SOS assistance via satellite. It offers its products and services directly to end users and reseller networks; operates e-commerce websites that offer a range of MSS products and solutions; and offers portable satellite voice, data, and tracking solutions through various third-party e-commerce storefronts. The company was formerly known as Orbital Tracking Corp and changed its name to Orbsat Corp. in August 2019. Orbsat Corp. was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Aventura, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Hong Kong Television Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hong Kong Television Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.