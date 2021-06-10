SOLVE (SOLVE) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $278,909.00

SOLVE (CURRENCY:SOLVE) traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 10th. In the last week, SOLVE has traded down 9.6% against the U.S. dollar. One SOLVE coin can currently be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000411 BTC on major exchanges. SOLVE has a total market capitalization of $56.82 million and approximately $278,909.00 worth of SOLVE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.94 or 0.00040759 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002729 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.27 or 0.00047116 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000178 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000017 BTC.

SOLVE Coin Profile

SOLVE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2018. SOLVE’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 377,317,972 coins. The official message board for SOLVE is medium.com/solve-care-foundation . SOLVE’s official Twitter account is @solve_care . The official website for SOLVE is solve.care . The Reddit community for SOLVE is /r/solvecare and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Solve.Care platform is designed to simplify access to care, reduce administrative steps and burden, simplify and speed up payments to healthcare providers globally using Blockchain technology. It utilizes blockchain technology to reduce the enormous global clinical and IT system costs associated with our current healthcare system. The Solve.Care platform, along with its vast components, is available to all parties involved and creates far-reaching and timeless benefits. “

Buying and Selling SOLVE

