Argonaut Gold (TSE:AR) Sets New 1-Year High at $3.39

Argonaut Gold Inc. (TSE:AR) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$3.39 and last traded at C$3.39, with a volume of 781698 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$3.27.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AR shares. Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Argonaut Gold in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Argonaut Gold in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a C$4.25 price objective for the company. Laurentian cut their price target on Argonaut Gold from C$6.25 to C$6.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Argonaut Gold from C$3.25 to C$4.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Argonaut Gold from C$4.00 to C$4.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$4.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.98, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.05 billion and a PE ratio of 14.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.85.

Argonaut Gold (TSE:AR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The mining company reported C$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$133.31 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Argonaut Gold Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Argonaut Gold Inc engages in the mining, mine development, and mineral exploration activities at gold-bearing mineral properties in North America. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its primary assets are the El Castillo mine and San Agustin mine, which together form the El Castillo Complex located in Durango, Mexico; the La Colorada mine located in Sonora, Mexico; the Florida Canyon mine in Nevada, the United States; the Magino project located Ontario, Canada; and the Cerro del Gallo project in Guanajuato, Mexico.

