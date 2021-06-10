Weil Company Inc. Buys 112 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Weil Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,944 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the quarter. International Business Machines comprises approximately 1.4% of Weil Company Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Weil Company Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IBM. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at $1,116,008,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,286,216 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,566,779,000 after buying an additional 2,014,943 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,571,878 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,582,548,000 after buying an additional 943,571 shares in the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the 1st quarter worth about $87,715,000. Finally, RWWM Inc. increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 10,021.3% in the 4th quarter. RWWM Inc. now owns 644,827 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,171,000 after buying an additional 638,456 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.96% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

NYSE:IBM traded down $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $150.63. The stock had a trading volume of 149,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,036,767. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $105.92 and a 52-week high of $151.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market cap of $134.59 billion, a PE ratio of 25.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $141.66.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The technology company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.14. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.67% and a net margin of 7.28%. The firm had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $1.64 per share. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is presently 75.66%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on International Business Machines from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.00.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

Featured Story: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.