Ritholtz Wealth Management Buys 8,706 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 27.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,807 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,706 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Seelaus Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 106.3% during the 4th quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 39,241 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 20,216 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in AT&T by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 120,099 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,635,000 after acquiring an additional 28,242 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in AT&T by 50.1% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 132,087 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,799,000 after acquiring an additional 44,059 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 158,948 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,811,000 after purchasing an additional 13,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westchester Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of AT&T by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. now owns 165,304 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,004,000 after purchasing an additional 5,780 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. New Street Research upgraded AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Raymond James increased their target price on AT&T from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. UBS Group upgraded AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on AT&T from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. AT&T currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.75.

In related news, CFO Pascal Desroches acquired 3,056 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.06 per share, with a total value of $88,807.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 173,871 shares in the company, valued at $5,052,691.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO John T. Stankey acquired 34,614 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.81 per share, with a total value of $997,229.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE T traded up $0.14 on Thursday, hitting $29.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 282,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,570,445. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.35 and a 52-week high of $33.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.77.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $43.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.69 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 12.33% and a negative net margin of 1.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently 65.41%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

