Strategy Asset Managers LLC Purchases 153 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC raised its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,359 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 153 shares during the quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. increased its holdings in Starbucks by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 26,455 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,891,000 after buying an additional 897 shares during the period. InterOcean Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 179,247 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $19,586,000 after purchasing an additional 13,288 shares in the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 84,675 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $9,252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares in the last quarter. Bickling Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Finally, Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. now owns 22,404 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. 68.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SBUX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $137.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.80.

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $111.39 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $113.36. The company has a market cap of $131.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.88. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $71.06 and a twelve month high of $118.98.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.75 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 4.18% and a negative return on equity of 18.94%. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 153.85%.

In other Starbucks news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 170,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total transaction of $18,881,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 515,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,304,789.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total transaction of $9,076,893.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 78,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,640,097.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 406,184 shares of company stock valued at $44,685,798 in the last 90 days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

