Sei Investments Co. Grows Stock Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 634,350 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,703 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $74,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,396 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 20,548 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares during the period. Mattern Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 48,536 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,686,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 120,066 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $14,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 47.3% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 4,499 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares during the last quarter. 79.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MDT shares. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Medtronic in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $153.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Medtronic has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.33.

Shares of MDT traded up $1.14 on Thursday, hitting $124.25. 59,631 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,688,000. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $87.68 and a one year high of $132.30. The stock has a market cap of $167.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.28, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 11.98%. The company’s revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a $0.63 dividend. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%.

In other news, EVP John R. Liddicoat sold 34,656 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.65, for a total transaction of $4,389,182.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 2,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.07, for a total value of $316,717.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

