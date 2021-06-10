Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Standard Family Office LLC

Standard Family Office LLC cut its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 693 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 29 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 0.3% of Standard Family Office LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Standard Family Office LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Linscomb & Williams Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 2,844 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,866,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. raised its position in Alphabet by 0.8% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,933 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,987,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 3.3% during the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 477,409 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $984,666,000 after purchasing an additional 15,407 shares in the last quarter. Enlightenment Research LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 400.0% in the first quarter. Enlightenment Research LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Wills Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 57.2% during the first quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,424 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,937,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. 34.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL traded up $8.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2,416.10. 41,842 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,691,082. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,301.85. The company has a market cap of $1.62 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.05, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,351.65 and a twelve month high of $2,431.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $9.87 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. China Renaissance Securities raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $1,477.00 to $3,000.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup cut shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,516.55.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

