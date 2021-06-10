Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. Sells 210 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. trimmed its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 82,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 210 shares during the period. U.S. Bancorp accounts for 1.0% of Greylin Investment Mangement Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $4,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 92.3% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.31% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $59.02. The company had a trading volume of 105,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,327,093. The company has a market cap of $87.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.76. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $34.01 and a 1 year high of $62.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.11.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.53 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 24.16% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. Research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.90%.

USB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $64.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.10.

In other news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 19,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.11, for a total value of $1,131,897.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 138,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,179,287.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Gunjan Kedia sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.94, for a total transaction of $1,138,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 84,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,812,910.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 312,153 shares of company stock valued at $18,005,134. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments. The company offers depository services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; lending services, such as traditional credit products; and credit card services, lease financing and import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products.

