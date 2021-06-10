TAP Consulting LLC Has $6.68 Million Stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

TAP Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 16.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,932 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,685 shares during the quarter. S&P Global comprises approximately 2.1% of TAP Consulting LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. TAP Consulting LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $6,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SPGI. Parnassus Investments CA acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $971,046,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in S&P Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $743,879,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in S&P Global by 130.7% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,839,778 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $649,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042,311 shares during the period. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. acquired a new position in S&P Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $272,929,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in S&P Global by 542.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 855,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $281,130,000 after purchasing an additional 722,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.26% of the company’s stock.

Get S&P Global alerts:

In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.05, for a total value of $2,653,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,523 shares in the company, valued at $60,467,193.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SPGI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $435.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $380.00 to $428.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $402.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. S&P Global has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $417.75.

NYSE SPGI traded down $0.62 on Thursday, hitting $383.99. 11,910 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,573,397. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $378.79. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $303.50 and a 52 week high of $398.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.86, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.97.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.26. S&P Global had a net margin of 32.01% and a return on equity of 490.35%. On average, equities analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.35%.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

Featured Article: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.