ZKSwap Price Tops $0.72 on Major Exchanges (ZKS)

ZKSwap (CURRENCY:ZKS) traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 10th. Over the last seven days, ZKSwap has traded down 22.2% against the U.S. dollar. One ZKSwap coin can now be purchased for $0.72 or 0.00001978 BTC on major exchanges. ZKSwap has a market capitalization of $143.02 million and approximately $5.55 million worth of ZKSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002732 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002366 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.03 or 0.00062881 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $66.79 or 0.00182324 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.98 or 0.00199241 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $484.21 or 0.01321882 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36,637.28 or 1.00019694 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002899 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

ZKSwap Coin Profile

ZKSwap was first traded on November 22nd, 2020. ZKSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 197,440,000 coins. ZKSwap’s official Twitter account is @ZKSwapOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZKSwap is a token Swap protocol based on Automated Market Maker (AMM). Through ZK-Rollup technology, the full set of uniswap functions are realized in Layer-2, while providing unlimited scalability and privacy. ZKSwap is designed to provide liquidity providers and traders with ultra-high-throughput Swap infrastructure, and transactions do not require any Gas fees. “

ZKSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZKSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZKSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZKSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

