$352.90 Million in Sales Expected for Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) will announce sales of $352.90 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Park-Ohio’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $358.70 million and the lowest is $346.00 million. Park-Ohio reported sales of $228.30 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 54.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Park-Ohio will report full-year sales of $1.44 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.43 billion to $1.45 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.51 billion to $1.55 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Park-Ohio.

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $359.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.30 million. Park-Ohio had a positive return on equity of 1.46% and a negative net margin of 0.02%.

Several analysts have commented on PKOH shares. KeyCorp increased their target price on Park-Ohio from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. B. Riley increased their target price on Park-Ohio from $37.50 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Park-Ohio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Park-Ohio by 301.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Park-Ohio by 26.0% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Park-Ohio by 62.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,684 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Park-Ohio by 7.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Park-Ohio by 185.3% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,039 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 5,221 shares during the period. 52.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Park-Ohio stock traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $36.01. The company had a trading volume of 75 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,034. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $452.93 million, a PE ratio of -1,214.26 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.60. Park-Ohio has a 52-week low of $14.18 and a 52-week high of $41.78.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Park-Ohio’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5,000.00%.

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain management outsourcing services, capital equipment, and manufactured components in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Supply Technologies, Assembly Components, and Engineered Products.

