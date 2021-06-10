Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) will post $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Park-Ohio’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.35 and the highest is $0.60. Park-Ohio posted earnings per share of ($1.17) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 138.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Park-Ohio will report full year earnings of $2.24 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.92 to $2.76. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $3.60. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Park-Ohio.

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $359.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.30 million. Park-Ohio had a positive return on equity of 1.46% and a negative net margin of 0.02%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PKOH. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Park-Ohio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. B. Riley upped their price target on Park-Ohio from $37.50 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Park-Ohio from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in shares of Park-Ohio by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 758,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,452,000 after acquiring an additional 18,466 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Park-Ohio by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 601,952 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,955,000 after acquiring an additional 10,347 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of Park-Ohio by 70.6% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 438,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,817,000 after purchasing an additional 181,651 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Park-Ohio by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 412,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,986,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Park-Ohio by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 310,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,786,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.98% of the company’s stock.

PKOH traded down $0.43 on Thursday, hitting $36.01. The company had a trading volume of 75 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,034. The firm has a market cap of $452.93 million, a P/E ratio of -1,214.26 and a beta of 1.39. Park-Ohio has a 12-month low of $14.18 and a 12-month high of $41.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.60.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Park-Ohio’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5,000.00%.

Park-Ohio Company Profile

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain management outsourcing services, capital equipment, and manufactured components in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Supply Technologies, Assembly Components, and Engineered Products.

