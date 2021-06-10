$3.94 EPS Expected for KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) will post $3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for KLA’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $4.05 and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.91. KLA reported earnings per share of $2.73 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 44.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that KLA will report full-year earnings of $14.07 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.03 to $14.17. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $17.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.54 to $17.76. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for KLA.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $3.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.26. KLA had a return on equity of 69.63% and a net margin of 28.77%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion.

Several equities analysts have commented on KLAC shares. Citigroup increased their target price on KLA from $360.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on KLA from $349.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $369.00 price target on shares of KLA in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on KLA from $325.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $313.00.

NASDAQ KLAC traded up $5.44 on Thursday, reaching $319.60. The stock had a trading volume of 14,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,306,380. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.23. KLA has a 1-year low of $171.31 and a 1-year high of $359.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $321.93.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. KLA’s payout ratio is currently 34.78%.

In other news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total value of $1,575,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,925,390. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.95, for a total value of $4,649,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,187,764.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in KLA by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 4,433 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in KLA by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 79,913 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $20,690,000 after purchasing an additional 24,559 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its position in KLA by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 179,927 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,448,000 after purchasing an additional 42,004 shares during the last quarter. Torray LLC bought a new position in KLA during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,695,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in KLA by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 43,772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,333,000 after purchasing an additional 4,573 shares during the last quarter. 87.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

