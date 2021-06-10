-$0.17 Earnings Per Share Expected for Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) to announce ($0.17) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Trupanion’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.12) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.22). Trupanion reported earnings of $0.04 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 525%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Trupanion will report full-year earnings of ($0.75) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.94) to ($0.55). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.37) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.54) to ($0.19). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Trupanion.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.23). Trupanion had a negative net margin of 3.15% and a negative return on equity of 7.13%. The business had revenue of $154.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.79 million.

TRUP has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Trupanion from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Trupanion from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 1st. TheStreet lowered Trupanion from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on Trupanion from $85.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Trupanion in a report on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.57.

NASDAQ:TRUP traded down $0.72 on Thursday, hitting $94.22. 7,535 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 397,424. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -219.46 and a beta of 1.92. Trupanion has a 1 year low of $30.78 and a 1 year high of $126.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.19.

In other news, CFO Tricia Plouf sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.71, for a total transaction of $113,565.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,536 shares in the company, valued at $2,311,880.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.92, for a total value of $367,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,909 shares of company stock valued at $2,124,538. Corporate insiders own 6.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Trupanion by 823.8% during the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trupanion during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trupanion during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Trupanion during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Trupanion by 7,057.1% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.90% of the company’s stock.

Trupanion Company Profile

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Australia. The company operates through Subscription Business and Other Business segments. It serves pet owners and veterinarians. The company was formerly known as Vetinsurance International, Inc changed its name to Trupanion, Inc in 2013.

